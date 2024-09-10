Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Grows Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 12,106.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,483 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 73.1% in the second quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 51,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after acquiring an additional 21,867 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Finally, One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.9% in the second quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NVO opened at $131.93 on Tuesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $86.96 and a one year high of $148.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $592.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.42.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 87.43%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.5126 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Recommended Stories

