Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Has $324,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 9,248.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 373,635 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC owned 1.02% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLYG. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 583.3% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000.
NYSEARCA SLYG opened at $87.34 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $68.64 and a 52 week high of $96.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12.
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.
