Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 14,795.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 264,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 263,209 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.42% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $729,000. Concentrum Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 7,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $207.96 on Tuesday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $144.40 and a 52-week high of $267.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $232.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.