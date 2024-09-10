Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Purchases 456,344 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 3,333.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 470,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456,344 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 120.9% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 50.9% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

IWR opened at $84.16 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $86.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.25. The company has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

