Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Purchases 582,966 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 3,961.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 597,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 582,966 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $44,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $77.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.07. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.78 and a fifty-two week high of $84.16.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

