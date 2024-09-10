Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Raises Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 7,637.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,788 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,870 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 165,245 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $16,407,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 12.1% in the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 11,808 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.2% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,480,466 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $146,995,000 after acquiring an additional 99,577 shares during the period. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 233,672 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $23,201,000 after acquiring an additional 11,995 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,943.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $123.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.95.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $88.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

