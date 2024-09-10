Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 2,283.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 379,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 363,482 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 11,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

HDV stock opened at $117.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.26. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $93.46 and a 12 month high of $119.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

