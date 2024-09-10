Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Takes Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 155,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,121,000 after buying an additional 11,219 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $855,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ITB stock opened at $117.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $46.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.15.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

