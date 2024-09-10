Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Takes Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 67,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $867,000. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $2,953,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,724,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,784,000 after purchasing an additional 88,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 35,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,758,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

NYSE MMC opened at $230.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.02 and a 1 year high of $232.32.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $0.815 dividend. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 25th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.37%.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 10,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total value of $2,324,098.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at $7,625,035.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 10,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total value of $2,324,098.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at $7,625,035.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total value of $1,170,156.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at $7,578,560.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,735 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,377. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.53.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MMC

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.