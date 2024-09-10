Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Acquired by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,931 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 85,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 27,295 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 98,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. 3.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SMFG opened at $12.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.47. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $9.03 and a one year high of $14.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $83.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.60.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $16.18 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

