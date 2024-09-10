Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Stake Boosted by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 175.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,841 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,204 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMFG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,799,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,100,000 after acquiring an additional 445,413 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 859,561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,919,000 after buying an additional 28,814 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 7.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 588,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,894,000 after buying an additional 39,412 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,097,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 19.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 523,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,165,000 after buying an additional 86,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SMFG opened at $12.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.03 and a 52 week high of $14.53. The firm has a market cap of $83.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.60.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $16.18 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

