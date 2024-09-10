Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) VP John Gyurci Sells 3,000 Shares

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) VP John Gyurci sold 3,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $33,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,799.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

John Gyurci also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 2nd, John Gyurci sold 307 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $3,834.43.

Sun Country Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of SNCY opened at $11.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $613.97 million, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.34. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.22 and a 12-month high of $17.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $254.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.59 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on SNCY shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sun Country Airlines

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,677,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,577,000 after buying an additional 75,252 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,767,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,525,000 after buying an additional 1,352,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 10.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,186,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,899,000 after buying an additional 112,397 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 40.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 901,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,321,000 after buying an additional 257,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 114.5% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 808,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,152,000 after buying an additional 431,515 shares during the last quarter.

About Sun Country Airlines

(Get Free Report)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

