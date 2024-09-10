Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,244 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,052,570 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $249,732,000 after acquiring an additional 30,664 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 98.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,556,124 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $90,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,534 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,031,888 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $71,949,000 after purchasing an additional 39,571 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth about $36,288,000. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 954,567 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,801,000 after buying an additional 219,940 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.36.

Tandem Diabetes Care Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $42.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.03 and a 200 day moving average of $39.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.47 and a beta of 1.32. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $53.69.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $221.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.63 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 41.54% and a negative net margin of 17.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

(Free Report)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.