TAP Consulting LLC Buys 69 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

TAP Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 9,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $3,629,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $166.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.98 and a 200-day moving average of $153.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $143.13 and a 1 year high of $168.85.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.21.

In other news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $930,113.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,683.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

