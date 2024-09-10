TD Asset Management Inc Acquires 12,425 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,425 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.07% of Genuine Parts worth $14,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 148,121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,515,000 after acquiring an additional 26,710 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on GPC. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Genuine Parts from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.14.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 1.7 %

GPC stock opened at $136.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $126.35 and a 1-year high of $164.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.06.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 30.03%. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.59%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.