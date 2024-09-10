TD Asset Management Inc Acquires 1,535 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,732 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $13,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 888.9% during the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANSS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ANSYS in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.33.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $309.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.12. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $258.01 and a one year high of $364.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $317.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $326.21.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.58. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $594.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.81, for a total value of $52,598.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,123.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

