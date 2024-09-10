TD Asset Management Inc Buys 1,599 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $16,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in BeiGene during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in BeiGene during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in BeiGene during the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BeiGene by 204.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in BeiGene during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of BeiGene from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of BeiGene from $180.00 to $152.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Lai Wang sold 1,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.80, for a total value of $170,027.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BeiGene news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 5,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.65, for a total transaction of $1,053,695.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lai Wang sold 1,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.80, for a total transaction of $170,027.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,210 shares of company stock valued at $2,269,721. 7.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BeiGene Price Performance

BGNE opened at $193.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $171.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.46 and a beta of 0.61. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $126.97 and a 1 year high of $213.83.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.27) by $1.12. The company had revenue of $929.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.34 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 14.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.64) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BeiGene

BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.

