TD Asset Management Inc Grows Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,681 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $10,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

SNOW stock opened at $109.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.82. The company has a market capitalization of $36.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.27 and a beta of 0.84. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.13 and a 12 month high of $237.72.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $868.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.72 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total value of $121,247.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,236.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total value of $121,247.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,236.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 1,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $162,121.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,360,045.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 510,098 shares of company stock worth $63,102,307 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

SNOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.03.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

