TD Asset Management Inc Grows Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,810 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Sysco were worth $13,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3,159.0% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 6,855 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at $841,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at $916,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Sysco by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 597,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,674,000 after purchasing an additional 62,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 102.1% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 139,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,355,000 after purchasing an additional 70,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Trading Down 0.2 %

SYY stock opened at $78.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.20. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $62.24 and a 12 month high of $82.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.78 and its 200 day moving average is $75.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.51 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 102.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 49.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SYY. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Guggenheim raised shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.27.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

