TD Asset Management Inc Has $10.69 Million Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

TD Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.06% of Teledyne Technologies worth $10,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 9,460 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 91,664 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,905,000 after acquiring an additional 20,263 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 132,361 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,071,000 after acquiring an additional 34,371 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,931 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,788,000 after acquiring an additional 8,992 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $471.17.

NYSE TDY opened at $424.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $409.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $406.10. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $355.41 and a 52-week high of $448.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.02.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

