TD Asset Management Inc Has $15.34 Million Stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 362,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 16,738 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $15,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 65.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 452 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 92.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 48.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on EXAS shares. BTIG Research cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Benchmark cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $91.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

EXAS opened at $58.79 on Tuesday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $40.62 and a 52-week high of $80.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of -44.54 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.24.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical research company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $699.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.02 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 6.70%. Exact Sciences’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

