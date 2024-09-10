TD Asset Management Inc Increases Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 38.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,409 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,390 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $13,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 484,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 25,317 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,772 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 66,235 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,714 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robert Muraro sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $365,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,451 shares in the company, valued at $25,504,736.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Gerald R. Shrader sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total value of $408,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,603 shares in the company, valued at $4,027,784.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $365,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,504,736.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,788,590. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Price Performance

TRGP opened at $143.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.65. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $77.97 and a 1 year high of $152.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.26.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Targa Resources had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 23.98%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TRGP shares. Argus raised shares of Targa Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $132.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.54.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRGP

Targa Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.