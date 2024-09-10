TD Asset Management Inc Purchases 16,811 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 739,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,811 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $14,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 15.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 199,888,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,665,963,000 after purchasing an additional 27,254,172 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $409,063,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,387,752 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $289,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309,550 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 23.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,130,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $204,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.6% during the first quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 10,717,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $196,558,000 after acquiring an additional 272,648 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $21.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.49. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $21.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 104.55%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $36,309.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 307,409 shares in the company, valued at $6,455,589. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $2,101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 916,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,261,400.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $36,309.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 307,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,455,589. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,311 shares of company stock worth $3,121,891 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.20.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

