TD Asset Management Inc Purchases 3,861 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Aflac were worth $16,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Aflac alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Aflac by 2,178.9% in the second quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 79,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after acquiring an additional 76,262 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 5,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total transaction of $197,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,552.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Aflac from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Aflac from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Aflac from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Aflac from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Aflac from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

View Our Latest Report on Aflac

Aflac Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE AFL opened at $109.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.25. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $74.89 and a 12 month high of $111.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 28.35%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.08%.

About Aflac

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.