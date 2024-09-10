TD Asset Management Inc Raises Holdings in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE:SILV)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE:SILV – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,113,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 297,365 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 1.42% of SilverCrest Metals worth $17,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the second quarter valued at $99,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the second quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in SilverCrest Metals by 225.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 28,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 19,577 shares during the period. 44.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SILV. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from $9.75 to $11.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

SilverCrest Metals Stock Performance

SILV opened at $7.67 on Tuesday. SilverCrest Metals Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $10.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.22.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSE:SILV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.13). SilverCrest Metals had a net margin of 40.61% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The business had revenue of $72.74 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

SilverCrest Metals Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc focuses on the acquisition, exploration, advancement and development of base mineral and precious metals properties primarily in Mexico. The company’s properties consist of Las Chispas property. SilverCrest Metals Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, BC.

