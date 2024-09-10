TD Asset Management Inc Raises Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 421,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,252 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.11% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $12,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IPG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,096,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $459,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,975 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,922,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,954,000 after acquiring an additional 777,456 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,516,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $180,005,000 after acquiring an additional 154,355 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,150,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,119,000 after acquiring an additional 141,828 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 3,797,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,966,000 after acquiring an additional 153,857 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:IPG opened at $31.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.99. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $35.17.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 27.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 46.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.88.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

