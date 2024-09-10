TD Asset Management Inc Raises Stake in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 560.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,362 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in monday.com were worth $14,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNDY. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in monday.com by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 7,444 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of monday.com by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of monday.com by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 48,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,089,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of monday.com by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,284,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of monday.com by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Stock Performance

Shares of MNDY opened at $244.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 643.36, a P/E/G ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $242.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.61. monday.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $122.13 and a 1 year high of $272.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.23. monday.com had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $236.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.96 million. Sell-side analysts predict that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

MNDY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of monday.com in a research report on Monday, June 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Baird R W upgraded shares of monday.com to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of monday.com from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.79.

monday.com Profile

(Free Report)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

