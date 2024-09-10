TD Asset Management Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 32.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,821 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 36,577 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $16,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in IQVIA by 7.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 140,914 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,636,000 after buying an additional 9,578 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in IQVIA by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,418,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $532,070,000 after buying an additional 93,194 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,108,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $857,000. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its position in IQVIA by 55.8% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 12,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at IQVIA

In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total value of $320,229.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,536 shares in the company, valued at $4,812,302.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IQV shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus raised shares of IQVIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.67.

IQVIA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $240.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.49. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.42 and a 52 week high of $261.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $235.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.57.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Stories

