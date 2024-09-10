Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Holdings Lifted by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Free Report) by 22.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,730 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,967 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teekay Tankers were worth $3,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Teekay Tankers by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 8.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 76.5% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 872 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 266.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 627 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 12.0% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. 52.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TNK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Teekay Tankers from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Teekay Tankers from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Shares of TNK opened at $54.01 on Tuesday. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a 12-month low of $37.20 and a 12-month high of $74.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of -0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.74 and its 200-day moving average is $61.47.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.13). Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 36.04%. The business had revenue of $296.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 13.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Teekay Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is 7.07%.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides crude oil and other marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products; and tanker commercial and technical management services.

