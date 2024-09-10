TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) by 27.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,784 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in TETRA Technologies were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in TETRA Technologies by 9.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 495,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 42,206 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS raised its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 12.3% during the second quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 276,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 30,413 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 887,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after buying an additional 109,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. 70.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TTI opened at $2.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.77. The stock has a market cap of $369.37 million, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.79 and a 52-week high of $6.77.

TETRA Technologies ( NYSE:TTI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $171.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.66 million. TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.84%. Equities research analysts forecast that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

