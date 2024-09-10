The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Holdings Cut by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Free Report) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,989 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 8,153 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in GAP were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 14.1% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 2,305,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $63,519,000 after buying an additional 285,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 367,130 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,677,000 after buying an additional 91,151 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAP during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,643,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 25.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 4,441.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

GPS stock opened at $24.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The Gap, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $30.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

In other GAP news, Director Tracy Gardner sold 2,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $68,890.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,218,635.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GPS shares. Daiwa America upgraded shares of GAP to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of GAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of GAP from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen upgraded shares of GAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of GAP from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GAP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.51.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include adult apparel and accessories; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

