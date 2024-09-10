The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,623,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $439,998,000 after buying an additional 13,030 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,214,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,467,000 after buying an additional 264,483 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,008,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,377,000 after buying an additional 16,040 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 965,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,217,000 after acquiring an additional 414,993 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 760,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,374,000 after acquiring an additional 14,609 shares during the period. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Richard W. Lavey sold 8,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total transaction of $1,219,476.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,224,826.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Kathy S. Lane sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $252,889.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard W. Lavey sold 8,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total transaction of $1,219,476.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,224,826.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,852 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,491. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $147.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.68. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $149.47.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.88. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.91) EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 76.23%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on THG shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $161.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.80.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

