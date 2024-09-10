The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.6 %

Williams Companies stock opened at $44.54 on Tuesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.49 and a 1-year high of $45.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $54.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.79.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 27.11%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WMB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

