The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors lessened its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,681 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Williams Companies were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on WMB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.83.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $44.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.49 and a 12 month high of $45.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.79.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 27.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 79.83%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

