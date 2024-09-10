Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors cut its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 733 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 640 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $1,399,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $648.00 to $658.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $632.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $670.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $630.41.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $620.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.60 and a 1-year high of $622.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $585.64 and a 200-day moving average of $578.80. The company has a market capitalization of $237.00 billion, a PE ratio of 39.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.78.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.15 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 10.01%.

Insider Activity

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total transaction of $180,255.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,887 shares in the company, valued at $10,747,403.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total transaction of $180,255.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,747,403.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total transaction of $1,201,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,860,920.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,084 shares of company stock worth $14,094,292. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.