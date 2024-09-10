TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Acquired by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 310.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $67.37 on Tuesday. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $62.28 and a 12 month high of $74.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $53.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.45 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 9.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on TotalEnergies from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

