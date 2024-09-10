Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) CEO Eric M. Dube Sells 21,125 Shares of Stock

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) CEO Eric M. Dube sold 21,125 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $243,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,169,952. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Performance

TVTX opened at $12.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.04. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $14.62. The firm has a market cap of $979.02 million, a P/E ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.30 and its 200-day moving average is $7.86.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.03). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 269.18% and a negative net margin of 82.14%. The firm had revenue of $54.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim raised Travere Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.92.

Institutional Trading of Travere Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TVTX. Forefront Analytics LLC raised its position in Travere Therapeutics by 10.2% during the second quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 13,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,949,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,244,000 after purchasing an additional 747,406 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 74,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 26,485 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $175,000.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

