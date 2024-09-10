tru Independence LLC Acquires 216 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

tru Independence LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,626,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 26.3% in the first quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 9,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 47,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,464,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $166.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.81. The firm has a market cap of $401.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $143.13 and a 52-week high of $168.85.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. The company had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.21.

Get Our Latest Report on Johnson & Johnson

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $930,113.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,683.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.