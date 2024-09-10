True Drinks (OTCMKTS:TRUU) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.13

Shares of True Drinks Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:TRUU – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.13 and traded as low as $0.08. True Drinks shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 3,489 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.13. The firm has a market cap of $410.99 million, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 10.90.

True Drinks Holdings, Inc markets and distributes nutritional supplement drinks. The company sells Bazi All Natural Energy, a liquid nutritional supplement drink through drinkbazi.com. It also formulates products containing CBD; and produces and distributes vapor products in approximately 90 countries.

