Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Shares Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,635,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 679,028 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.23% of Upwork worth $17,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPWK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Upwork by 239.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,252,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,693 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Upwork during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,486,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Upwork by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,996,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,115,000 after buying an additional 770,088 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Upwork by 132.5% in the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 964,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,826,000 after acquiring an additional 549,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 526,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,836,000 after acquiring an additional 288,330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Upwork stock opened at $9.39 on Tuesday. Upwork Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $16.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.49 and a 200-day moving average of $11.27.

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $193.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.05 million. Upwork had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Dave Bottoms sold 5,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $57,074.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,074.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Upwork news, CFO Erica Gessert sold 4,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $46,368.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,496.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Dave Bottoms sold 5,818 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $57,074.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,074.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,462 shares of company stock worth $707,130. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UPWK shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Upwork from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Upwork from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Upwork from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Upwork from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.70.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company’s work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

