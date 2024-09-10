Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Holdings Decreased by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 72,000 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter worth $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $171.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.50.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $134.17 on Tuesday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $119.88 and a 1 year high of $184.79. The firm has a market cap of $42.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $34.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.20%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

