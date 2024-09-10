Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 1,307 Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 28,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 110,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.7% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 64,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.5% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 72,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Retail Opportunity Investments from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Retail Opportunity Investments from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of ROIC opened at $14.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 49.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.98 and a 1-year high of $15.75.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $83.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.19 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 2.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

