Van ECK Associates Corp Has $124,000 Stock Holdings in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL – Free Report) by 26.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in NGL Energy Partners were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get NGL Energy Partners alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 9.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 42.4% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 38,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 11,419 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 3.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 585,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 19,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $271,000. Institutional investors own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th.

NGL Energy Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NGL opened at $4.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.27. The company has a market cap of $552.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.52. NGL Energy Partners LP has a twelve month low of $3.68 and a twelve month high of $6.20.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 36.54% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts predict that NGL Energy Partners LP will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

NGL Energy Partners Profile

(Free Report)

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NGL Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGL Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.