Van ECK Associates Corp Lowers Stock Position in ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Free Report) by 99.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,004,000 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in ReNew Energy Global were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get ReNew Energy Global alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 658,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,041,000 after acquiring an additional 170,547 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $557,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $352,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,567,000. 43.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ReNew Energy Global Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ RNW opened at $5.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. ReNew Energy Global Plc has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $7.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.78 and its 200 day moving average is $5.98. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of ReNew Energy Global from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RNW

ReNew Energy Global Profile

(Free Report)

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ReNew Energy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReNew Energy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.