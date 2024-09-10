Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Position in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Veris Residential were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Veris Residential by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,439,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,198,000 after purchasing an additional 88,634 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its holdings in Veris Residential by 115.3% during the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 764,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,030,000 after acquiring an additional 409,631 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Veris Residential by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 751,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Veris Residential in the first quarter worth $8,503,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Veris Residential in the fourth quarter valued at $8,154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veris Residential

In related news, CEO Mahbod Nia purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.32 per share, with a total value of $501,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,454,044.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mahbod Nia purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.32 per share, for a total transaction of $501,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,454,044.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nori Gerardo Lietz bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.31 per share, with a total value of $143,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,920.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Veris Residential from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Veris Residential from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Veris Residential from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th.

Veris Residential Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of VRE stock opened at $17.14 on Tuesday. Veris Residential, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.25.

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.11). Veris Residential had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $67.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Veris Residential, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veris Residential Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Veris Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Veris Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.00%.

Veris Residential Company Profile

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

