Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 1,440 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 81.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 337 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Argus boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $299.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.50.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $250.06 on Tuesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.74 and a 1-year high of $286.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $259.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $36.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 6.98%.

In other Quanta Services news, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total transaction of $6,318,302.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,875,791.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Quanta Services news, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total transaction of $6,318,302.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,875,791.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total value of $34,087,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,595,938.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,357 shares of company stock worth $53,115,572. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

