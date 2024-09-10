Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 201,060 Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,060 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IGF. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,525,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,243,000 after acquiring an additional 64,867 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,878,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,389,000 after acquiring an additional 101,283 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 7,650.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,257,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,184 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 687,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,729,000 after acquiring an additional 78,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nepc LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 61.9% in the first quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 585,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,900,000 after acquiring an additional 224,077 shares during the last quarter.

IGF opened at $52.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $40.38 and a 52 week high of $52.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.78.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

