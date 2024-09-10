Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 28,435 Shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Free Report) by 99.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,435 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOP. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 423.7% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the fourth quarter worth $314,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the fourth quarter worth $603,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,336,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XOP opened at $128.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.41. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 12 month low of $126.59 and a 12 month high of $162.49.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

