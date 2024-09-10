Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 33,447 Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 33,447 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in OPKO Health were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in OPKO Health by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 776,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 79,525 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in OPKO Health during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,253,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 648,569 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 90,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 64.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $1,331,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,508,603 shares in the company, valued at $93,434,097.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 736,644 shares of company stock worth $23,874,134 over the last quarter. Insiders own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OPK opened at $1.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.30. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.64.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.70 million. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 33.79% and a negative return on equity of 17.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on OPKO Health from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded OPKO Health to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on OPKO Health from $1.50 to $2.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

