Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Holdings Decreased by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,236,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,338,000 after acquiring an additional 440,740 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 222.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,324,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,569,000 after acquiring an additional 913,542 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 849,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,589,000 after acquiring an additional 140,274 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 365,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,817,000 after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 930.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 283,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,331,000 after acquiring an additional 255,958 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $120.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.79. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $110.51 and a 52 week high of $137.92. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

